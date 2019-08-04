Lightning Bitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.20 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.50 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 38% higher against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.75 or 0.00032930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00833290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000454 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

