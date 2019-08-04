Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LILA. BidaskClub downgraded Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised Liberty Latin America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of LILA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. 293,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,634. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Balan Nair bought 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $249,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Noyes bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.24 per share, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $937,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.