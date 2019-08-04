Level Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Level Brands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58, 189,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 208,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Level Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter.

About Level Brands (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Level Brands, Inc produces and distributes various consumer cannabidiol (CBD) products under the cbdMD brand in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. The company sells its products directly to consumers through the company Website, as well as 700 non-affiliated stores in 40 states.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Level Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.