Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Shares of LII traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,554. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $177.36 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.94, for a total transaction of $288,545.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,212.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total value of $1,810,470.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,643.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,196 shares of company stock worth $11,928,260. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 196.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $219,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

