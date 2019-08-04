Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Down to $83.41

Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.22, but opened at $83.41. Leidos shares last traded at $81.86, with a volume of 3,358,151 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 66.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Leidos by 150.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

