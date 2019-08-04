Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Leidos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of LDOS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,360. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $85.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 29.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 35,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

