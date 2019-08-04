Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $705.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.70 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Legg Mason stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. 1,330,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other Legg Mason news, VP Thomas C. Merchant sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $201,566.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ursula Schliessler sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $129,996.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,644.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,180 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 19.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Legg Mason by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

