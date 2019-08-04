Lear (NYSE:LEA) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $117.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEA. ValuEngine cut Lear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $172.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research cut Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lear from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.60.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 896,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,712. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.45 and a twelve month high of $180.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 46.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,834,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,003,000 after buying an additional 1,223,567 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 80.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after buying an additional 584,719 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at $40,885,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3,467.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 295,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after buying an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 470.8% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after buying an additional 143,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

