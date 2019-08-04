Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.58

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and traded as low as $10.11. Lands’ End shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 3,876 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $336.93 million, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $262.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 1,107.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

