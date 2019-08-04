Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNDC. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 124,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,931. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $318.67 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.76. Landec has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Landec by 389.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Landec by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Landec by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Landec by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

