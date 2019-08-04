Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

LANC stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.86. 60,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,534. Lancaster Colony has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $194.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at $78,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 162,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 51.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

