Lake Street Capital Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $3.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price cut by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nautilus to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.79.

Get Nautilus alerts:

NYSE NLS traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.46. 539,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 23.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M Carl Johnson III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 29.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 56,460 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 107.2% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 325,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 168,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 137.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 16.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 72,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.