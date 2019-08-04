L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,755,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 265,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 189,027 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLL stock remained flat at $$245.17 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,744,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $158.76 and a 12-month high of $260.48.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of L3 Technologies to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks upgraded L3 Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on L3 Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3 Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.63.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

