L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.76. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 3,294 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57.

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L S Starrett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 357,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of L S Starrett by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L S Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L S Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 42.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

