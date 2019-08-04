L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $5.76. L S Starrett shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 3,294 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57.
L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. L S Starrett had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter.
L S Starrett Company Profile (NYSE:SCX)
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
