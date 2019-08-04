L Brands (NYSE:LB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost following better-than-expected first-quarter results that also prompted management to lift the lower-end of fiscal 2019 earnings view range. Impressive performance at Bath & Body Works brand aided the results. However, results remained dismal in the company's Victoria’s Secret business, which has been battling competition and consumers’ changing preferences. Management expects Bath & Body Works brand to experience another solid year and remains committed to improve Victoria’s Secret performance. L Brands forecasts second quarter comps to be about flat. Further, it expects gross margin rate to contract both in the second quarter and fiscal 2019. Also, SG&A costs are expected to increase year over year during the fiscal year.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered L Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on L Brands in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on L Brands to $20.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.25.

L Brands stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.16. 4,086,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.69. L Brands has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in L Brands by 1,594.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in L Brands by 65.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L Brands during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

