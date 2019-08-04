Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Issues Earnings Results

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

KURA traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 294,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,415. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $730.09 million, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.80.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Antonio Gualberto sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $379,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

