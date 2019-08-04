Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 37,093,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,004,000 after acquiring an additional 957,359 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,617.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 670,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 631,779 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 357.1% in the first quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,120,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $18,366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.21. 5,769,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,104,928. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

