Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kopin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Kopin alerts:

Shares of KOPN remained flat at $$1.31 during trading hours on Thursday. 373,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,881. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a negative net margin of 169.82%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kopin will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kopin by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.