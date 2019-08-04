KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), Morningstar.com reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.87. 353,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,707. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.13. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 394.01, a quick ratio of 394.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.58%.

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 176,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.