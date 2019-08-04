KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and traded as high as $15.75. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75.

Get KKR Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 76,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 35,128 shares during the period.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.