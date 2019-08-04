Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KIRK shares. TheStreet cut Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sidoti set a $9.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KIRK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 255,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirkland’s will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 100,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 42,918 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 8.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,072,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 82,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 13.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 606,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70,375 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $456,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth $372,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

