Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.16. 175,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,123. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $50.34 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $212,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,764,210.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,787 shares of company stock worth $2,649,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

