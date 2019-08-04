Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNSL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,123. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,589,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $108,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,787 shares of company stock worth $2,649,350 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

