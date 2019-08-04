Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Trading Up 10.2%

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.67, approximately 255,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 213,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Aegis started coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.28.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,583.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 219.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.