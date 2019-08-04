Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.21. 15,042,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,846,724. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 112.36%.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 177,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,449,641.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,579,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,674,459,607.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.47 per share, with a total value of $3,894,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 240,401,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,626,044.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 977,542 shares of company stock valued at $19,106,641. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 224.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 606.6% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

