Kidder Stephen W Sells 4,497 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kidder Stephen W reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 3.8% of Kidder Stephen W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,603,904 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,924,260,000 after acquiring an additional 708,691 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,827,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,904,774,000 after acquiring an additional 65,260 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,133,985 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,598,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,239,454,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,343,002 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $603,446,000 after acquiring an additional 672,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 450,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $33,988,682.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $14,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,435,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

ABT stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.82. 4,756,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,988,570. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $152.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

