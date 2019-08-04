Kidder Stephen W Raises Stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after purchasing an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,797,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $591,653,000 after purchasing an additional 486,443 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 22.1% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,268,918 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $120,776,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 262,526 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EOG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. 6,795,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,425. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.45 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

