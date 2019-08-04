Kidder Stephen W Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 46.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 44.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.28.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,516,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,059,512. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $137.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

