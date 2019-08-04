KickCoin (KICK) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $60,930.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00245197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.01350048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021935 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00106909 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000486 BTC.

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,689,623,672 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,639,997,855 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Exmo, YoBit, Bibox, CoinBene, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, Mercatox and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

