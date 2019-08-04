KeyCorp Raises Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $252.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $236.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $223.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lam Research to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.38.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $204.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,692. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.82%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

In related news, insider Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Jennings sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $235,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,969. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 119.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $35,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

