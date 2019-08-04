Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as low as $0.22. Kerr Mines shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 63,033 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.35, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Kerr Mines Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.