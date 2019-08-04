Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Kenon (NYSE:KEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kenon from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Kenon stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.23. 1,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.57. Kenon has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kenon by 41.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Kenon by 103.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel. It operates through OPC, Qoros, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

