KEMET (NYSE:KEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, Morningstar.com reports. KEMET had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KEM stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.48. 927,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.52. KEMET has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96.

Get KEMET alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. KEMET’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KEM shares. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on KEMET from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

In other KEMET news, VP Shignori Oyama sold 3,102 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $52,361.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 142,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,944.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ronald James Assaf sold 3,334 shares of KEMET stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $64,046.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,711.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,770 shares of company stock valued at $176,453 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KEMET during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 555.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the first quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KEMET during the second quarter worth about $73,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.