Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush set a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 420,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,502. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.02.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard B. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 322,311 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 58,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 88,484 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Read More: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.