Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.93.

KDMN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 351,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,968. The firm has a market cap of $317.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Kadmon has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 2,509.88% and a negative return on equity of 91.12%. Analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95,907 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at about $4,397,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kadmon by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

