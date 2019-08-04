JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05.
Origin Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Discount Rate
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.