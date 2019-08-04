JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Origin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

