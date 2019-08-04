JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $580.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $524.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on Equinix from $460.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Equinix from $505.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $556.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $527.21.

EQIX stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $524.09. 580,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.10. Equinix has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $533.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($3.45). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix will post 20.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.56%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total value of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,784. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,128 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $564,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 160.0% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

