JMP Securities Raises Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $78.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by JMP Securities to $78.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.50.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.15. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.11 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 5,000 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,414,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,439 shares of company stock worth $502,641. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,959,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 68,329.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,951,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 10,941.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 391,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,456,000 after purchasing an additional 388,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,679,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,282,000 after purchasing an additional 326,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.