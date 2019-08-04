Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Jianpu Technology from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jianpu Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jianpu Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:JT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 368,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,025. The company has a market capitalization of $619.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.41. Jianpu Technology has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.04 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jianpu Technology will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,871,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 152,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jianpu Technology (JT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.