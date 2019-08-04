Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE JCAP traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,732. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 165.18%. The business had revenue of $10.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,873,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $44,037.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,228 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

