Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of NYSE JCAP traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 153,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,732. Jernigan Capital has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55.
In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,873,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John A. Good purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $44,037.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCAP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 70,228 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 282,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Jernigan Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
About Jernigan Capital
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
