Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BP (LON:BP) a GBX 620 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 526.90 ($6.88) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 539.93. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The firm has a market cap of $107.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 58 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($7.13) per share, for a total transaction of £316.68 ($413.80). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 174 shares of company stock valued at $94,192.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

