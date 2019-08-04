James Investment Research Inc. Sells 2,164 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.10% of Unum Group worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Unum Group by 203.8% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 58,091 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 729,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.01. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.92%.

In other news, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $53,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

