James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Position in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Torchmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Torchmark by 773.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Torchmark by 69.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Torchmark by 10.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Torchmark by 28.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Torchmark news, EVP Vern D. Herbel sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $4,612,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gary L. Coleman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,130.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 696,373 shares in the company, valued at $60,591,414.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,542 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,458. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMK opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Torchmark Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Torchmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

