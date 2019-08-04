Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on JAGX. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of JAGX remained flat at $$1.61 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.29) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 372.84% and a negative net margin of 667.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Jaguar Health news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

