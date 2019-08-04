Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.84.

JEC stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.67. 1,079,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $85.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

