Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,727. Jack Henry & Associates has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.15.

In related news, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $68,927.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 797 shares in the company, valued at $109,651.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Wesley A. Brown sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total transaction of $53,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,965 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,555.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,221 shares of company stock worth $1,267,422. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

