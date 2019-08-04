J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on J M Smucker from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J M Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,507. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $38,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $372,201. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,473,000 after buying an additional 1,303,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,308,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,078,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,626,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 382,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,089,000 after buying an additional 191,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

