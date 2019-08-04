J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J.Jill, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womens apparel. The Company offers sweaters, tops, pants, dresses, shorts, skirts, sleepwear and accessories. It markets through retail stores, website and catalog. J.Jill, Inc. is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. “

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.68 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of J.Jill from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J.Jill from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.78.

Shares of J.Jill stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The stock had a trading volume of 259,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,438. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.93 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.Jill news, major shareholder Investors Ltd. Towerbrook bought 29,105 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Beitler bought 25,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 927,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,939 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in J.Jill by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in J.Jill by 17.9% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 26,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in J.Jill by 34.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in J.Jill by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in J.Jill by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.Jill (JILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.