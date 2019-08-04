J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,049,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $70,673,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 702.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 277,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,104,000 after purchasing an additional 242,873 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 101,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of JBHT traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.67. 1,460,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,543. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.58. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $127.93.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $118,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,689.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,203. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

