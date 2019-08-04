ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.827453-2.882355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.ITT also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.58-3.68 EPS.

Shares of ITT traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.27. The company had a trading volume of 863,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,992. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,537,770.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $549,351.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

